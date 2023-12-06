All EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties player leaks

The release date and time of the Ultimate Dynasties promo has been confirmed for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players have plenty to look forward to. The upcoming promo will make its Ultimate Team debut on Friday, December 8, and it will once again introduce a special set of cards. So far, EA Sports has officially dropped the hints about two cards, and leakers like FUT Scorecard, FUT Sheriff, and FUT Police Leaks have introduced some more names for the community.

The Ultimate Dynasties promo will feature cards of footballers who share a family relationship between them. As things stand, the upcoming cards will belong to brothers or a father-son duo, which really makes the entire concept pretty interesting. Moreover, this also opens up the chance for new versions of Icons to be introduced in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as well.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties leaks

So far, the leaks have featured regular football players and icons (legends who have retired from the game). Interestingly, a new loading screen of Ultimate Team has hinted at Jurien Timber and Quentin Timber getting new cards in the upcoming promo, which will be a first for both in EA FC 24.

Here are the remaining leaks of the cards that are expected to be part of the Ultimate Dynasties promo:

Zinedine Zidane and Enzo Zidane

Paolo Maldini and Daniel Maldini

Juan Veron and Deian Veron

Rivaldo and Rivaldinho

Erling Haaland and Albert Tjaland/Jonatan Brunes

Georghe Hagi and Iannis Hagi

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams

Khepren Thuram and Marcus Thuram

Reece James and Lauren James

Theo Hernandez and Lucas Hernandez

Based on the leaks so far, the upcoming cast of cards for the Ultimate Dynasties promo is set to be a really interesting one.

Some of the expected Icon cards could be massive, especially since the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Paolo Maldini don't have a special version in Ultimate Team so far (except their base Icon versions).

It remains to be seen how many of the leaked names ultimately make it to the official release. While a bulk of the items are expected to be in packs, players are also expected to find more cards as part of SBCs and objectives.