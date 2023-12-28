All EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 players leaked featuring Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could become one of the most sought-after cards once EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 goes live in Ultimate Team. This will also be the first instance of EA Sports releasing three separate teams for any promo this year. While the developers have remained tight-lipped about the upcoming cards, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has already informed players about some of them.
Once again, EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 will feature special cards for both active footballers and retired Icons. Almost all the leaks regarding the third team involve cards that will be made available via different packs. Mohamed Salah could end up getting the highest overall, but the latest leaks hint at some other outstanding items as well.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 cards led by Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has already received some amazing cards in Ultimate Team as part of the previous promos. However, the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo card could be his best available item in terms of overall and stats. Moreover, some footballers are also expected to receive their first promo cards.
- Mohamed Salah
- Casemiro
- Karim Adeyemi
- Leon Goretzka
- William Saliba
- Nuno Mendes
- Sheraldo Becker
More leaks are expected to be added in the upcoming days regarding who will be made available in Team 3. So far, no new Icons have been leaked, so it will be interesting to see who gets added.
Expected EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 release date
The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 is expected to go live tomorrow, December 29. New promo cards are usually always released on Fridays, and EA Sports is also expected to follow the same pattern this time around.
The cards will likely become available starting 6 pm UK time, which is the regular schedule as well.
Upcoming Winter Wildcards SBC cards
There are some more amazing items that will be made available as part of different SBCs. These challenges will be made available on a daily basis, and EA Sports has already confirmed the schedules.
- December 28 - Ciro Immobile
- December 29 - Ian Wright
- December 30 - Alisson Becker
- December 31 - Davor Suker
- January 1 - Krepin Diatta
- January 2 - Roy Keane
- January 3 - John Stones
- January 4 - David Trezeguet
It will be interesting to find out more about what kind of stats will be present on these cards.