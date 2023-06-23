Apex Legends dataminers leak upcoming Rivals bundle for Season 17

A new leak has surfaced, introducing new skin lines in Apex Legends. Pre-emptively called the Rivals bundle in the data-mined files, these skins feature several Legends receiving top-of-the-line cosmetics, presumably for a future store event. KralRindo, in a Twitter comment, confirms the bundle's release date to be on July 18, 2023.

The Rivals Bundle had been datamined previously, a season or two back, featuring skins for Bangalore and Vantage. While it was not assigned a bundle name back then, the latest leaks for Season 17 of Apex Legends definitely show some promising skins for many Legends.

Apex Legends Rivals skins: Where to buy, price, availability, and more

According to users HYPERMYST and KralRindo, the Rivals bundle will feature the following Legend skins:

Leaks regarding other Legends receiving these skins are yet to surface and are further left to be confirmed by Respawn Entertainment. However, KralRindo also managed to datamine weapon skins for the Rival Bundle, which feature cosmetics for:

R301 Assualt Rifle

Bocek Compound Bow

Nemesis Burst AR

Hemlock Assault Rifle

These skins have been confirmed by KralRindo to be animated and available for purchase as part of the bundle in the store.

Besides the information regarding these skins being exclusively available in the in-game store for a "store event," there are no other leads that approximate how much these skins will cost. However, speculations can be made towards a higher end considering these skins will be available in bundles, with each Legend not only featuring brand new cosmetics for themselves but an associated weapon skin as well.

A detailed preview of all the leaked Apex Legends content will be available below.

Cybernatic Soldier Bangalore

Cybernatic Soldier Bangalore (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

Lunar Wolf Loba

Lunar Wolf Loba (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

Night Phoenix Revenant

Night Phoenix Revenant (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

Cybernatic Survivalist Vantage

Cybernatic Survivalist Vantage (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

HYPERMYST @HYPERMYSTx Rivals Skins & Fire Fighter Lifeline with Banner Animations.



• These Skins don't have any release date yet. Rivals Skins & Fire Fighter Lifeline with Banner Animations.• These Skins don't have any release date yet. https://t.co/vzxoK3eY0w

User HYPERMYST has also uncovered some banner animations and emotes associated with the Rival bundle. For the latest Apex Legends news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

