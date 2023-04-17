Apex Legends players surveyed for feedback on balance changes

Respawn Entertainment recently initiated a survey for Apex Legends players with the aim of gathering their opinions and feedback regarding the game's Battle Pass and Legend balancing dynamics, among other things. Players can access the survey by navigating to the pop-up news tab in the game and scanning the QR code displayed on the panel.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL Respawn is doing a survey for players which you can access from the tab in-game.



Questions are about the Battle Pass, Legend Balancing and more - make sure to take part and give your feedback Respawn is doing a survey for players which you can access from the tab in-game.Questions are about the Battle Pass, Legend Balancing and more - make sure to take part and give your feedback https://t.co/vcISCrVs8y

The survey suggests that Respawn is taking measures to take into account the community's needs and find a way to implement them in the game.

For the longest time, the Apex Legends player base has been divided regarding some of the changes that have been made by the development team. While pro players sought certain changes to maintain the competitive integrity of the game, casual and rank grinders simply want quality-of-life changes to help them enjoy their experience a little more.

This divide caused unwanted balance changes and led to the deterioration of the game's health, resulting in a significant drop in Apex Legends' player count around mid-2022. The game became stale and was unable to improve or find a way to bring back its players.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL



Apex Legends has already beaten its new all-time highest player count on Steam at over 624,000!



Season 16 off to a strong start. Another new record!Apex Legends has already beaten its new all-time highest player count on Steam at over 624,000!Season 16 off to a strong start. Another new record! 🏆Apex Legends has already beaten its new all-time highest player count on Steam at over 624,000! Season 16 off to a strong start. https://t.co/jWNlE0RnKM

With the release of Season 16 of Apex Legends, people were extremely excited to experience the new and improved version of the game. The dev team finally listened to the concerns of players and made massive changes to the class system, added map rotations, improved some major bugs, and much more. After listening to the needs of the community, the game saw the largest influx of players since its release.

Dedicated fans will be happy to see that the development team is now acknowledging the importance of considering the needs of both casual and professional players. The recent survey is just the first step taken by Respawn Entertainment to ensure that the community feels heard and their feedback is valued.

