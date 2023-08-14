Ubisoft’s upcoming AAA flagship title, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is shaping to be quite the showstopper. The game promises a return to roots for the Assassin's Creed franchise and has been in development for some time. A recent tweet from the official Twitter handle @assassinscreed has brought some rather surprising news, notably of the game being released earlier than expected.

Readers can find a summary of the tweet and the speculative reasons for its early release in the rest of this article.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases worldwide a week earlier than expected

Expand Tweet

Per the official tweet, Assassin's Creed Mirage has now gone gold and is ready for retail release. The game is releasing a week early, on October 5, 2023. Players can step into the shoes of a newcomer assassin, Basim, and explore a richly detailed rendition of Baghdad - during the ninth century.

Official release timings for the title are still unknown at the time of writing this article. Additional information regarding the game is expected to be made available soon, including its official release timings.

Speculating why Assassin's Creed Mirage is being released a week early

Note: This part of the article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The announcement of the change in release date is sure to surprise many, especially because of the current trend of AAA games delaying releases by significant margins. The early release of Mirage can be attributed to the title already having gone gold - with developer Ubisoft releasing the title on October 5 for players to enjoy early.

Perhaps another more realistic reason for the sudden early release would be to minimize competition from other games during the month of October. In particular, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be seen as a major threat to Ubisoft’s ambitious action-adventure title.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is an action-adventure role-playing title set in the Assassin's Creed franchise of video games. It promises a return to form, bringing with it the classic Assassin's Creed formula. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.