Azure Ray vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Upper Bracket Final: Schedule, livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Upper Bracket Final will feature a showdown between two powerhouses: Azure Ray and Gaimin Gladiators. With the game's new patch debuting during the tournament, viewers can expect both teams to put on a show for a spot in the Grand Final. The losing team of this Bo3 series will be relegated to the Lower Bracket Final and face the winner of the Lower Bracket Semifinal matchup.

Gaimin Gladiators may reach their second consecutive Grand Final if they defeat Azure Ray in the Malaysian tournament's UB Final. Interested readers can scroll down for this matchup's overview, prediction, and more.

Azure Ray vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Upper Bracket Final overview and prediction

Azure Ray had a better ESL One run than Gaimin Gladiators. Both topped Group A, and the former clean-swept the latter in the final group stage match.

During the first two days, the Chinese team defeated Team Secret and Wawitas Sagazes but drew a point against BetBoom Team and Blacklist International. They faced Team Falcons in their Upper Bracket Semifinals Bo3 playoffs round. The side went on to defeat Team Falcons 2-1 and qualified for the Upper Bracket Final.

Gaimin Gladiators only lost one group stage series: against Azure Ray. They got an Upper Bracket slot as they defeated Blacklist International and Wawitas Sagazes. However, they drew against BetBoom and Team Secret, resulting in a tiebreaker with the latter.

Midlaners from both GG and Secret battled it out for the Upper Bracket slot in a classic 1v1 SF duel. GG came out on top as their seasoned midlane talisman not only won the game but dominated for its entire duration. After entering the Upper Bracket Semifinals, the TI12 finalists defeated G2.iG 2-1 and advanced to the Final.

Gaimin Gladiators is a squad filled with seasoned veterans boasting past Major and DreamLeague victories. The team's synergy and potential to stage comebacks, even in the direst situations, may overwhelm Azure Ray.

However, Azure Ray also features a strong squad who are in top form, as seen in the group stage and playoff. Due to the release of the new patch, the match is highly unpredictable. Having said that, given GG's past experience in big tournaments, the match will likely end in their favor.

Head-to-head

Gaimin Gladiators clashed against the new roster of Azure Ray for the very first time in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. As mentioned before, the Chinese giants whitewashed their European counterparts.

Roster

Here are the rosters of Azure Ray and Gaimin Gladiators in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Azure Ray

Lou

Xm

Xss

XinQ

tiān mìng (Captain)

Gaimin Gladiators

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOFu

Seleri (Captain)

Azure Ray vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Upper Bracket Final livestream details

The UB Final will start on the following dates and timings:

ET: December 16, 2023, 2:35 AM

PT: December 15, 2023, 11:35 PM

GMT: December 16, 2023, 7:35 AM

MYT: December 16, 2023, 3:35 PM

You can tune into the livestream of the Bo3 series between Azure Ray and Gaimin Gladiators on the following channels:

That concludes our overview of the upcoming knockout series between Azure Ray and Gaimin Gladiators.

