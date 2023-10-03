Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix #8 (October 3): Companion inventory updates, performance fixes, and more

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix is now live, and the new update will be looking to fix a lot of the performance issues that the RPG seems to be facing on PC and the PlayStation 5. Fixes are made to multiplayer crashes, together with an issue that was creating invalid save files.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch will, however, be the changes that Larian is making to companion inventory, when talking about the changes, they said,

“Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behavior. When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix #8

Here are all the changes that have made their way to Baldur’s Gate 3 in hotfix #8:

Baldur’s Gate 3 in hotfix #8 Changes and fixes

Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.

Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.

Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.

Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.

Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.

Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.

Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.

Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.

Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.

Restored Raphael's hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.

Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.

Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw's eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.

Fixed Raphael's portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Avernus.

Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.