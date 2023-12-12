"Bit off more than they could chew": Myth, Lirik, MoistCr1TiKaL, and other streamers react to Fntastic Studio shutting down

The news of Fntastic Studio's shutdown just four days after the release of the highly controversial MMO, The Day Before, has taken the gaming community by storm, drawing sharp criticism from streamers and content creators like Myth, Asmongold, Lirik, and MoistCr1TiKaL. The game has also been delisted from Steam, leading many to accuse the developer of scamming them.

The press release revealing the shutdown was posted by the official Fntastic X (formerly Twitter) handle, and the reactions to it have mostly been negative.

YouTube streamer Ali "Myth" said the studio had bitten off more than it could chew, while others, like MoistCr1TiKaL, were more critical of the situation.

Myth wrote:

"Bit off more than they could chew, paid the price"

MoistCr1TiKaL described the shutdown as a "f*cking mess" while simultaneously taking a dig at The Day Before:

"The Day Before is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. What a f*cking mess from start to finish. It’s been out like 4 days and then they immediately close the studio"

Charlie's reaction to the "f*cking mess" (Image via MoistCr1TiKaL/X)

"Everyone got scammed": Twitch streamer Asmongold joins social media outrage against Fntastic for shutting down four days after releasing The Day Before

The Day Before has received several complaints, with players, content creators, and streamers complaining about the state of the game from the get-go. With Fntastic officially shutting down, people have accused the developer of not only making a sub-par title but of essentially scamming players of $40.

The game had released to much hype and had managed to sell a substantial amount of copies despite overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam. When the studio announced its shutdown, popular Twitch streamer Lirik could not believe it, saying:

"Oh my god official statement, they come out here and are like 'We ain't a scam.' Oh my god! Holy sh*t they closed their studios. What the f*ck! What?"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" also added his voice to the growing social media backlash against Fntastic.

While reading the official press release, Asmongold lashed out at the developer for some of the words used, advising the studio to stay away from the video game industry due to the state of its title at release:

"You need to find a different career because if that took you five years to come up with the piece of sh*t, you need to just go do something else. Go work at a McDonald's"

Asmongold was especially pissed at the price of the game and outright claimed that Fntastic had scammed the players who bought the title at launch:

"They sold a piece of sh*t for $40! Everybody who bought that game got scammed. What you promised in the game, you said it would be an MMO, it would be an open-world game. Is it? No, it's not, well then you are lying. You literally said things that didn't happen!"

Here are some more reactions to Fntastic's shutdown, with many demanding a refund while accusing the developer of scamming players.

Here is a deeper dive into the reasons why The Day Before studio is shutting down.