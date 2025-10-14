  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Brawl Stars World Finals 2025: All 16 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and venue

Brawl Stars World Finals 2025: All 16 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and venue

By Gametube
Published Oct 14, 2025 08:06 GMT
Brawl Stars World Finals takes place from November 28 to 30 (Image via YouTube/Brawl Stars Esports)
The Brawl Stars World Finals are taking place in November (Image via YouTube/Brawl Stars Esports)

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2025 will take place from November 28 to November 30. A total of 16 teams from around the world will compete at Stockholmsmässan in Sweden. The event boasts a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, the same as the 2024 edition.

Ad

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 was held from October 10 to October 12. Four of the 16 teams competing in the World Finals earned their spots through the LCQ, while the remaining 12 qualified via regional tournaments.

Qualified teams for Brawl Stars World Finals 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the names of the 16 teams participating in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025:

  1. Tribe Gaming (North America)
  2. Spacestation Gaming (North America)
  3. STMN Esports (North America)
  4. LOUD (South America)
  5. SKCalalas (South America)
  6. ZETA DIVISION (East Asia)
  7. REJECT (East Asia)
  8. SK Gaming (EMEA)
  9. HMBLE (EMEA)
  10. Team Heretics (EMEA)
  11. FUT Esports (EMEA)
  12. NOVO Esports (EMEA)
  13. Revenant XSpark (LCQ)
  14. Totem Esports (LCQ)
  15. Crazy Racoon (LCQ)
  16. Papara Supermassive (LCQ)

Prize pool distribution

The champions of the 2025 World Finals will take home a cash prize of $400,000. The runner-up will get $200,000.

Ad

Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place - $400,000
  • 2nd place - $200,000
  • 3rd place - $80,000
  • 4th place - $80,000
  • 5th place - $30,000
  • 6th place - $30,000
  • 7th place - $30,000
  • 8th place - $30,000
  • 9th place - $15,000
  • 10th place - $15,000
  • 11th place - $15,000
  • 12th place - $15,000
  • 13th place - $15,000
  • 14th place - $15,000
  • 15th place - $15,000
  • 16th place - $15,000

HMBLE from Germany, who won the Brawl Stars World Finals 2024, has qualified for the 2025 edition after a strong run in the EMEA region. The experienced team will aim to win another international title this year.

Ad

Tribe Gaming topped the North America leaderboard in the Brawl Stars Championship 2025, thanks to consistent performances in the regional monthly qualifiers. Spacestation and STMN also excelled in the North American circuit and secured their places in the World Finals.

LOUD and SKCalalas were impressive in the South America monthly qualifiers. Meanwhile, ZETA and Reject from Japan did well in the East Asia region. In the EMEA leaderboard, SK Gaming, HMBLE, Heretics, FUT, and NOVO claimed the top five spots.

Revenant XSpark, Totem, Crazy Raccoon, and Papara SuperMassive advanced through the LCQ stage and earned their places in the World Finals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications