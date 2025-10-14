Brawl Stars World Finals 2025: All 16 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and venue

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2025 will take place from November 28 to November 30. A total of 16 teams from around the world will compete at Stockholmsmässan in Sweden. The event boasts a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, the same as the 2024 edition.The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 was held from October 10 to October 12. Four of the 16 teams competing in the World Finals earned their spots through the LCQ, while the remaining 12 qualified via regional tournaments.Qualified teams for Brawl Stars World Finals 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the names of the 16 teams participating in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025:Tribe Gaming (North America)Spacestation Gaming (North America)STMN Esports (North America)LOUD (South America)SKCalalas (South America)ZETA DIVISION (East Asia)REJECT (East Asia)SK Gaming (EMEA)HMBLE (EMEA)Team Heretics (EMEA)FUT Esports (EMEA)NOVO Esports (EMEA)Revenant XSpark (LCQ)Totem Esports (LCQ)Crazy Racoon (LCQ)Papara Supermassive (LCQ)Prize pool distributionThe champions of the 2025 World Finals will take home a cash prize of $400,000. The runner-up will get $200,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:1st place - $400,0002nd place - $200,0003rd place - $80,0004th place - $80,0005th place - $30,0006th place - $30,0007th place - $30,0008th place - $30,0009th place - $15,00010th place - $15,00011th place - $15,00012th place - $15,00013th place - $15,00014th place - $15,00015th place - $15,00016th place - $15,000HMBLE from Germany, who won the Brawl Stars World Finals 2024, has qualified for the 2025 edition after a strong run in the EMEA region. The experienced team will aim to win another international title this year.Tribe Gaming topped the North America leaderboard in the Brawl Stars Championship 2025, thanks to consistent performances in the regional monthly qualifiers. Spacestation and STMN also excelled in the North American circuit and secured their places in the World Finals.LOUD and SKCalalas were impressive in the South America monthly qualifiers. Meanwhile, ZETA and Reject from Japan did well in the East Asia region. In the EMEA leaderboard, SK Gaming, HMBLE, Heretics, FUT, and NOVO claimed the top five spots.Revenant XSpark, Totem, Crazy Raccoon, and Papara SuperMassive advanced through the LCQ stage and earned their places in the World Finals.