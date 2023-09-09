"Bro broke JiDion's knees" - IShowSpeed showcasing footballing skills ahead of Sidemen Charity Match 2023 leaves fans impressed

Clips featuring YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" showcasing his football skills ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). For context, the streamer appeared as a guest on NDL's recently uploaded video titled, SIDEMEN MATCH TRAINING Ft Speed, XQC, JiDion & Filly, in which prominent content creators trained for the special event.

In one of the segments, Darren went head-to-head against "JiDion" Adams and completely outplayed him. YouTuber Niko Omilana was also present at the training session and was captivated by the Ohio native's abilities.

He said:

"It's clear that Speed has come a long way since the first time he played."

Drama Alert shared IShowSpeed and JiDion's clip earlier today, and it has received a lot of attention. X user @nyft_tv commented:

"Bro broke JiDion's knees."

"Speed dropping a hattrick tomorrow" - Fans go gaga over IShowSpeed outplaying JiDion during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 training session

Timestamp: 04:10

X user @nyft_tv's comments on the streamer's footballing skills (Image via X)

IShowSpeed has been training rigorously for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, and he recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," on September 7, 2023. He was once again seen practicing for the special event in the aforementioned YouTube video, this time with his team, the YouTube All-Stars XI.

Numerous fans were thrilled to see the 18-year-old's football skills, with X user @AbduFootball predicting that he would score against KSI:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamer's viral clip 1/3 (Image via X)

Another community member joked that IShowSpeed had been "secretly practicing" for the event:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamer's viral clip 2/3 (Image via X)

X user @scubaryan_'s post featuring the YouTuber has amassed over 392k views. They wrote:

"Speed dropping a hattrick tomorrow during the Sidemen Charity Match confirmed"

X user @scubaryan_'s post featuring the content creator (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions from the social media platform were along these lines:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamer's viral clip 3/3 (Image via X)

Interestingly, Niko Omilana has also commented on IShowSpeed's skills, claiming that he has significantly improved since last year. The Briton said:

"And Speed, when I tell you this, I'm going to go out in a limit, saying this, yeah? The player you saw last year is not there anymore. He is a different ballgame! He's serious. And this guy (JiDion) is good, as well. Try and get past him."

Expand Tweet

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is set to take place on September 9, 2023 (Saturday) at 2:15 p.m. BST. Fans can tune into Sidemen's official YouTube channel to catch the broadcast.