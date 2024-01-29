"Bro never once finished a page in a coloring book" - Fans roast xQc for saying "you don't have to watch a movie to rate it"

A clip featuring Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has gained momentum on YouTube, in which he gave his hot take on movies. During a livestream on January 28, 2024, xQc reacted to an old clip of his, in which he placed numerous films on a tier list. At one point, he stated that people are not required to watch a movie to rate it.
He also called out his fanbase by remarking:
"Guys, you don't have to watch a movie to rate it. What the f**k is wrong with you? Guys, you don't have to watch an entire movie to f**king rate it on a f**king tier list. You moron!"
The French-Canadian personality's opinions sparked a hot topic of conversation among netizens. YouTube user @Yungbeck roasted the streamer by writing:
"I know bro never once finished a page in a coloring book."
"I've seen four scenes in the entire movie, it's dog s**t!" - xQc gives his hot take on movies and explains why he disliked The Avengers
As mentioned earlier, on January 28, 2024, xQc reacted to an old clip in which he ranked several movies on a tier list. Among them was The Avengers, which he ranked as "B-tier." After stating that people "don't have to watch a movie to rate it," he explained why he did not watch the superhero film.
He said:
"Guys, I didn't watch it... hold on. Guys, let me be ready for my take. Not only did I not watch it, I've 'watched' it four times. It means that, in four occasions, I've been put in front of the movie, and I didn't watch it. What is wrong with you? I didn't watch the f**king movie!"
Felix went on to refer to The Avengers as a "dog s**t" movie, adding:
"Guys, I've seen, like, four scenes in the entire movie, it's dog s**t! I don't know what you want from me!"
Sharing his thoughts on other superhero films such as The Iron Man trilogy, the former Overwatch pro stated:
"Guys, I watched The Iron Man one, The Iron Man 2, and a portion of The Iron Man 3. Right? And all these superhero movies, I think, in this realm (B-tier in the tier list), I watched none of them. I can still rate it, though! You don't need to watch the whole thing. Guys, if something is just s**t, you can just tell. What the f**k?"
Fans react to the Twitch streamer's hot take on movies
The YouTube comments section featured over 83 reactions to xQc's tier list. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:
One viewer remarked that the streamer "judges a book by its cover." Meanwhile, YouTube user @maykay9516 drew parallels between the streamer's comments to someone saying that they would rate Breaking Bad based solely on Season 3, Episode 10, Fly.