"Bro went from Ballon d'Or to this" - Fans react as IShowSpeed taps out after jiu-jitsu fighter puts him in brutal arm-bar

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was embarrassed in his recent livestream when a female jiu-jitsu athlete skillfully executed an arm bar on him in the octagon. The streamer, who is currently in Brazil, livestreamed himself engaging in an MMA match against a skilled BJJ player. As anticipated, the sparring session unfolded with Darren tapping out during the encounter.

Reacting to the video, one fan humorously remarked on how quickly he went from holding the Ballon d'Or (referring to his stream with Ronaldo Nazário) to finding himself in an arm bar:

MMA fighter puts IShowSpeed through a brutal arm bar during latest livestream

IShowSpeed's Brazilian tour has already featured several viral clips. Yesterday (January 11), the streamer ventured into the octagon, engaging first in a spar against popular TikTok star Luva de Pedreiro and later testing his skills in MMA against a couple of female players.

Given that MMA/jiu-jitsu is widely recognized as one of the most challenging combat sports, IShowSpeed was a fish out of water. After grappling with the fighter, the streamer found himself caught in an arm bar.

Arm bars, for those unaware, are pretty devastating if executed properly. It focuses on hyperextending the arm from the joint of the shoulder until the opponent either taps out or escapes the grapple. Watch how the streamer found himself in the situation:

Since Darren has not trained in grappling sports, he had to tap out. Fortunately, it was a friendly fight with low stakes, so he didn't sustain any injuries.

This was his second livestream attempting a spar. Last month (December 16), he ventured into boxing against fellow YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" in London. Like yesterday's experience, that fight didn't unfold well for him either, as he was outboxed by the more experienced KSI.

What did fans say?

The clip of Darren trying out MMA was quickly shared to X. Drama Alert's post garnered quite a reaction. Here are some of the notable responses:

IShowSpeed's Brazil trip has concluded, with him mentioning that yesterday's stream would be his last in the country. Nevertheless, he departs with a collection of viral moments. On the first day, fellow influencer Arab orchestrated a prank involving a staged hostage situation to playfully startle Darren.