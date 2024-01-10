"Cities are s**t" - xQc gives his hot take and claims gentrification is inevitable in large cities

Recently, Felix “xQc,” while watching a video on gentrification in the United States, said that despite the fact that his opinion could get him canceled, he would share it anyway. The Canadian Twitch and Kick streamer suggested that when it comes to large cities, gentrification is an inevitable fact of life. Not everyone agreed with his opinion, but a majority stood by xQc’s hot take on gentrification in his most recent stream.

He summed up his sentiments at the start of his rant with how he felt about cities:

“Cities are s**t. Cities - big stacked spots are s**t.”

xQc gives his hot take on gentrification in a recent Twitch stream

(Timestamp 1:32:36)

While watching a video on gentrification, xQc said he had a hot take for his audience. He didn’t think it would be accepted and warned his viewers about the time that might be the case. However, that didn’t stop him from immediately sharing his view:

“If I give my thing about gentrification, I’m gonna get canceled. Because I believe my take is good, it’s just that people won’t accept it. Cities are s**t. Cities - big stacked spots are s**t. They are in fact, for rich people. That’s just what it is.”

According to the Canadian streamer, it’s inevitable for gentrification to occur in larger cities. According to xQc, they’re designed for those with plenty of money, which is why he believes gentrification will take place in such places:

“Nobody can afford - the term we call afford - to live in the big cities. Yet they still choose and live in cities, when they can’t afford it. So gentrification is bound to happen regardless, because it’s expensive places for people who have a lot of money, and then there’s people with very little money, and it makes them homeless!”

Social media responds to xQc’s take on gentrification

One user mocked the streamer for giving a take they said would get them canceled, only to immediately do it. However, another agreed with Felix when it came to gentrification and that it is inevitable in larger cities:

Not everyone disagreed with xQc's hot take on gentrification (Image via YouTube)

However, not everyone agreed with him. Some criticized Felix for his “millionaire take,” while others joked that people who can’t afford to live near work should have to drive long distances just to get there:

Many users gave their opinion on the topic (Image via YouTube)

This isn't the first time the streamer provided a “hot take.” He also shared his opinion on people who use and advertise their OnlyFans accounts.