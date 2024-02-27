COD Mobile SPS Challenge Season Group Stage: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and more

The Group Stage of the COD Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season India concluded on February 27. The top four teams have now been confirmed for the Playoffs starting Thursday, February 29. The tournament has a single spot for the SPS Masters 2024, in which the best teams from across the world will gather to fight for a total prize pool of $200,000.

The Group Stage ran from February 24 to 27, where eight teams were divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group have sealed their spots in the next stage. The Playoffs will see these four teams compete in a Double-Elimination Bracket, where all encounters will be held in Bo5, except the Grand Finals (Bo7).

Qualified teams for the COD Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season Playoffs

These are the top four clubs of the Group Stage;

Team Vitality Autobotz Esports GodLike Esports TWOB

Group Stage summary

In Group A, Team Vitality were the star performers, winning all their matches. They secured a commendable 3-0 win against TWOB in the opening game. The club then hammered Anthem 3-0. In their third encounter, they beat TWOB 3-1.

Meanwhile, TWOB were the second-best team in this group. However, they lost both their games against TWOB but defeated Siu Esports and Anthem.

In Group B, GodLike Esports were the top performers after conquering all their games there. The Learn-led crew defeated i2K Esports in their first encounter. Thereafter, they beat Autobotz in their second and third games.

However, Autobotz claimed second in the group as they came out victorious against Sicarios and i2K Esports.

.Playoffs Bracket of COD Mobile SPS Challenge Season

Playoffs Bracket of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Team Vitality will face Autobotz in the Upper Bracket Semifinals in their first match. The former are favorites to clinch this match as the squad has previously performed exceptionally well in many tournaments.

GodLike Esports will play against TWOB in their Upper Bracket Semifinals game. The side will look to maintain their supremacy in their upcoming encounters.

The top four teams will also receive a share of the total prize pool of $15,000. The winning team of this COD Mobile event will get $6000, while the runner-up will earn $3000. The third and fourth-best teams will take home $1500 each. Meanwhile, $1500 has been distributed during the Group Stage.