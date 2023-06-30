Counter-Strike 2 June 29 patch notes: Casual mode added, Nuke and Office included to the pool, Mirage removed, and more

The latest Counter-Strike 2 update is now live. With the patch, Valve has introduced new gameplay features for the shooter and addressed a plethora of bugs reported by beta testers. Nuke and Office are also being introduced to the different game modes, which is a welcome change from the ever-constant pool of Mirage and Dust II.

Let's look at all the major changes that the June 29 update brought to Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in the detailed patch notes can check them out on the official website.

Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 June 29 update

CS2 @CounterStrike We were extra active on Twitter this morning, which means there's a CS2 update. Today we're adding Casual, swapping out Mirage for Nuke and Office, making adjustments to audio, fixing the slow crouch bug, addressing bunny hopping and more! And you can now inspect grenades. We were extra active on Twitter this morning, which means there's a CS2 update. Today we're adding Casual, swapping out Mirage for Nuke and Office, making adjustments to audio, fixing the slow crouch bug, addressing bunny hopping and more! And you can now inspect grenades. https://t.co/CMjRARG1rH

Gameplay

Added Casual game mode.

Shooting

Fixed rare cases where bullets would not follow the spray pattern.

Maps

Added Nuke to Deathmatch, Casual, and Competitive game modes.

Added Office to Deathmatch and Casual game modes.

Removed Mirage.

Audio

Added distance effects to all positional sound sources.

Improvements to 3d sound processing.

General mix tweaks and improvements.

Fixed bug where sometimes sounds would not respect the occlusion values of surrounding geometry resulting in sources appearing closer than what they were.

Fixed missing low frequencies at certain distances away from sound sources such as grenades and weapon fire.

Fixed a bug where some sounds would be slightly louder or quieter depending on the listener's orientation.

Added music cues to Match Accept and Loading screens.

Added unique audio occlusion layer to help with vertical sound positioning in Nuke.

Animation

Grenades can now be inspected.

Improved healthshot animations

Improved inspect behavior for various weapons

Movement

CS2 @CounterStrike Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2.



Here's a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.



Please continue to send any and all Limited Test bugs when you encounter them! Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2. Here's a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.Please continue to send any and all Limited Test bugs when you encounter them! https://t.co/0X4X3jZDRy

Fixed cases of unintended slow crouch/uncrouch.

Bunny hopping feel should now closely match CS:GO running at 128 tick.

Added convar sv_jump_spam_penalty_time to allow fine tuning of bunny hop feel.

The readout for cl_showpos has been enhanced to show the maximum speed of the last 3 seconds; this number is in parenthesis on the 'vel' line

Players can no longer jump at the end of warmup time

Networking

Sending game delta frames is now asynchronous, reducing dedicated server main thread CPU usage, thus reducing the probability of dropped ticks.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a case where a holstered weapon would be rendered on a dead player

Added a team-agnostic equip icon for inventory/loadout item tiles

When possible, switching to spectator mode will default to in-eye spectating

Adjusted the transition between spectator chase cam and roaming cam

Centered game mode text in the loading screen

Removed "Best out of X rounds" from the loading screen

Counter-Strike 2 is available to play on PC.

