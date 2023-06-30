Counter-Strike 2 June 29 patch notes: Casual mode added, Nuke and Office included to the pool, Mirage removed, and more

The latest Counter-Strike 2 update is now live. With the patch, Valve has introduced new gameplay features for the shooter and addressed a plethora of bugs reported by beta testers. Nuke and Office are also being introduced to the different game modes, which is a welcome change from the ever-constant pool of Mirage and Dust II.
Let's look at all the major changes that the June 29 update brought to Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in the detailed patch notes can check them out on the official website.
Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 June 29 update
Gameplay
- Added Casual game mode.
Shooting
- Fixed rare cases where bullets would not follow the spray pattern.
Maps
- Added Nuke to Deathmatch, Casual, and Competitive game modes.
- Added Office to Deathmatch and Casual game modes.
- Removed Mirage.
Audio
- Added distance effects to all positional sound sources.
- Improvements to 3d sound processing.
- General mix tweaks and improvements.
- Fixed bug where sometimes sounds would not respect the occlusion values of surrounding geometry resulting in sources appearing closer than what they were.
- Fixed missing low frequencies at certain distances away from sound sources such as grenades and weapon fire.
- Fixed a bug where some sounds would be slightly louder or quieter depending on the listener's orientation.
- Added music cues to Match Accept and Loading screens.
- Added unique audio occlusion layer to help with vertical sound positioning in Nuke.
Animation
- Grenades can now be inspected.
- Improved healthshot animations
- Improved inspect behavior for various weapons
Movement
- Fixed cases of unintended slow crouch/uncrouch.
- Bunny hopping feel should now closely match CS:GO running at 128 tick.
- Added convar sv_jump_spam_penalty_time to allow fine tuning of bunny hop feel.
- The readout for cl_showpos has been enhanced to show the maximum speed of the last 3 seconds; this number is in parenthesis on the 'vel' line
- Players can no longer jump at the end of warmup time
Networking
- Sending game delta frames is now asynchronous, reducing dedicated server main thread CPU usage, thus reducing the probability of dropped ticks.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a case where a holstered weapon would be rendered on a dead player
- Added a team-agnostic equip icon for inventory/loadout item tiles
- When possible, switching to spectator mode will default to in-eye spectating
- Adjusted the transition between spectator chase cam and roaming cam
- Centered game mode text in the loading screen
- Removed "Best out of X rounds" from the loading screen
Counter-Strike 2 is available to play on PC.
