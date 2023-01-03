Destiny 2 Iron Banner release time: When will the Fortress game mode go live today? (January 3) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will have its first Iron Banner in the first week of the new year. Saladin will be helping Guardians prepare their load-outs for the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall, as completing challenges will grant everyone with pinnacle rewards.

With the weekly reset on January 3, 2023, Eva Levante's shop will be replaced by Lord Saladin Forge. Players worldwide will gain access to their inventory of armor pieces and exclusive weapons, which will be available for 14 days for the season's duration.

His arrival time will be the same as the weekly reset, which will be at 9:00 am PDT. Since the release time varies due to different time zones, players must adjust accordingly.

This article might help guide everyone regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 Iron Banner release time and what everyone can expect.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner release time and everything teased by Bungie so far

The release times in all major regions for the Iron Banner on January 3, 2023, are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (January 3)

10:30 pm (January 3) China: 1 am (January 4)

1 am (January 4) UK: 6 pm (January 3)

6 pm (January 3) Australia: 3 am (January 4)

3 am (January 4) Brazil: 2 pm (January 3)

With the Iron Banner's schedule change from Destiny 2 Season 17, the event will only last for seven days, until January 10, 2023. Within that time, everyone will be given the option to acquire the Iron Lord seal, complete the pinnacle challenge, and obtain weapons and armor pieces. However, there will be surprises for everyone inside the new game mode.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



"Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" Iron Banner returns on January 3 in #Destiny2 with a new game mode called Fortress."Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" Iron Banner returns on January 3 in #Destiny2 with a new game mode called Fortress."Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" https://t.co/X3rxPQTXo3

As teased by Bungie, players will be entering a brand new "Fortress," which will act like a zone capture with a "Cabal twist." One of Bungie's blog posts revealed details regarding the game mode, which showed a picture of Guardians going up against Cabal turrets inside a match.

Hence, it can be assumed that the company is trying to introduce a PvPvE game mode for players.

Fortress game mode image with Cabal turrets as teased by Bungie (Image via Destiny 2)

The company had the following to say about the Fortress game mode in their blog post:

In Iron Banner: Fortress, the core gameplay is capturing and holding zones. If that sounds like Zone Control to you, you'd be right! The real fun begins when Caiatl gets involved, but we’ll leave some of this for you to experience first-hand when Iron Banner: Fortress launches on January 3, 2023. Let’s just say, a few of you may be dying to cap a hill.

The armor pieces will be getting reset as players will get a taste of the Taken King era from Destiny 1. Two new weapons will be replacing the ones that will be rotating out. They are the Dark Decider Auto Rifle and Gunnora's Axe Shotgun.

Poll : 0 votes