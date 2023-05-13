djWHEAT showcases "scandalous" message from former Twitch employee admitting to not watching any streams or playing games

During a recent stream, Marcus "djWHEAT," a Twitch streamer, shared an unexpected message with the community. He displayed a Discord message from an anonymous ex-Twitch employee who confessed to not watching any streams or playing games, despite working for the streaming platform.

It's worth noting that djWHEAT had been employed by Twitch for more than a decade (from 2011 to 2022). As the former Director of Creator Development, he was able to establish connections with the staff. The video clip showcasing the message sparked further discussion within the streaming community.

djWHEAT slams former Twitch employee for their negligence

In a stream that was uploaded on May 12, djWHEAT explained that there are many individuals within the company who lack an understanding of how the chat works on the platform.

He then proceeded to display a message from a former employee who confessed to having no interest in streams or games. He said:

"Do you know how many people in Twitch do not even understand this 'chat.' They don't understand this thing over here. They don't understand why you would do this. They don't understand why you might be in this channel watching this show right now."

(Timestamp: 03:28:19)

He continued:

"Funny emoji. I don't find that very f**king funny personally, but they did...you know what? That's okay. I don't think you needed to play games to be successful at Twitch. What I do think you needed to do, was I think you needed to understand the product. I think you needed to use the product."

According to djWHEAT, an employee needed to immerse themselves in Twitch's culture in order to make a valuable contribution.

He also mentioned that during his tenure at Twitch, he had written an "empathy document" for the rest of the team, encouraging everyone to empathize with the creators and community.

Here's what the community said

The clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where some argued that not all employees necessarily need to watch streams, as some roles (such as an accountant) may not require it. Here are some notable reactions:

Twitch has undergone some leadership changes recently. In March 2023, Dan Clancy took over as the new CEO of Twitch, following the resignation of Emmett Shear, the last remaining co-founder of the company.

