Dr DisRespect gives details about Deadrop's features including armor-helmet system, consumable healing, and more

YouTube streamer and veteran gamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" finally revealed major updates set to be introduced in his first gaming project by his own development team, Midnight Society. Initially titled Project Moon, it was re-branded as Deadrop.

In a recent tweet uploaded by the gaming studio, Dr DisRespect revealed some engaging updates such as visor cortex, gear, and other consumables.

While it is still in the development phase, the project has progressed by Guy's own admission and is on the cusp of 'expansion.' The streamer also revealed that they would be hosting a testing session with fans in Texas later this year.

"This ain't year one anymore" - Dr DisRespect teases significant developments, reveals playable "snapshots"

Deadrop is among the most ambitious projects the two-timer has undertaken thus far in his illustrious career. Yesterday, the gaming studio, Midnight Society, took to their official Twitter account to post a video where Dr DisRespect was heard explaining the upcoming expansion that is set to occur. He said:

"This ain't year one anymore. The shift has occurred and the expansion has begun. In 2023, it's all about expanding that foundation. Every snapshot (playable) will introduce new features and iterations to the game."

He added that due to the development process expanding, the snapshots, which were released every six weeks, will now be less frequent. However, Dr DisRespect describes it as follows:

"With expansion, comes larger features and systems. This requires a longer development cycles. That means snapshots will be less frequent but much larger in scope."

He also teased the new features that can be expected in the upcoming snapshots:

"Along with an expanded play space, we are introducing big features like the armor and helmet system which will allow variants to display their visor cortex in game."

The next snapshot is expected to be dropped on March 17, 2023. He said:

"Meet me in Texas and show me what you got because after this everything changes and there will be more than just variants dropping in."

Fans react to the update

With Deadrop announcing their next playable snapshot, fans remain excited about the project. Dr DisRespect has been working on the game for over a year, and developments appear to be moving as planned. Reacting to the new clip, fans shared a host of comments. Here are some of the relevant ones:

wolfmanw2205 @wolfmanw2205 @12am The Dr DisRespect is school everyone what a AAA game should feel and play like yayaya @12am The Dr DisRespect is school everyone what a AAA game should feel and play like yayaya

Caramel Hydra @Caramel_Hydra



Fridays are heating up week after week.. be there!



Sign up & Drop in! @12am Absolutely love that shoutout for #FridayNightDEADROP Fridays are heating up week after week.. be there!Sign up & Drop in! @12am Absolutely love that shoutout for #FridayNightDEADROP Fridays are heating up week after week.. be there!Sign up & Drop in!

Dylan @dwentz22 @12am wake up gaming industry this is how games should be developed @12am wake up gaming industry this is how games should be developed https://t.co/Ar3XIZyMVn

The exact date of its release is yet to be announced. However, considering it is a massive gaming project, fans should not hope to see a full release before the end of the year.

