Dr DisRespect willing to join Kick but only if offered an eight-figure livestreaming contract

YouTube star Guy "Dr DisRespect" became the focal point of a recent interview involving a Kick staff member, who revealed the hefty fee it would take to secure the streamer's services for the platform. The interview featured Kick's Head of Product, Paulie Chianese, who was the guest and was invited to appear on the channel of a YouTuber named Big E.

At the 31-minute mark of the interview, Chianese disclosed that there had been communication with Dr DisRespect regarding a Kick contract. However, the platform expressed hesitation in finalizing any agreement due to his alleged request of $50 million.

Dr DisRespect's price revealed - $50 million or nothing

Despite being less than a year since its launch, Kick has already signed major figures from the streaming community, including Adin Ross, Yousef "Fousey," and notably, Felix "xQc," who secured an astonishing contract valued at $100 million.

The signing of Dr DisRespect would undoubtedly draw even more fans to Kick, which is already experiencing notable growth. During the aforementioned interview, Paulie Chianese was asked if the streamer would be joining the platform. To this, he said:

"Doc wants $50 mil, and he's not playing around with that number. Hey listen, I love the Doc, I watched him for years and years. I think he's one of the more entertaining streamers in the business. But $50 million is $50 million."

The internet personality himself has addressed the ongoing speculation on this matter in the past. During a stream in June, he said:

"Doc, you going to Kick? You wanna get that conversation over with? Yeah, we can get it over with. $50 million."

(Timestamp: 00:28:50)

He also added:

"I just don't know how much money they have."

In the same month, he tweeted:

It seems that the streamer is firmly anchored to this specific monetary figure. Currently, it is uncertain whether there will be additional talks concerning a potential contract.

It's worth noting that Dr DisRespect was mysteriously banned on Twitch during the summer of 2020. No reason has been disclosed from either party ever since. He now exclusively streams on YouTube, where he has over 4.51 million subscribers at the time of writing.