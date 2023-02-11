Dynamo reveals some rumors around BGMI’s return

Last July, India’s BGMI services were suspended by the government, following which 2022 turned out to be a difficult year for the entire community. However, according to the latest rumors, 2023 promises to be better, with a possible return of BGMI to the Indian gaming scene once again on the cards.

YouTube gaming sensation Dynamo, in one of his recent livestreams, further gave impetus to the rumor.

Here’s what Dynamo had to say about a possible BGMI return

In a recent YouTube livestream, Dynamo answered the popular question of whether the battle royale title will be unbanned in India soon. He said that there were rumors circulating in the community about BGMI making its return to the Indian gaming scene within the next four months, i.e., by the end of June.

According to Dynamo, fans may receive some positive news regarding the game's return to India in the upcoming months. However, he cautioned his fans to take everything they hear with a grain of salt. They should not assume anything to be official until further clarifications. He concluded by saying that the period between March and June will indeed be interesting.

Krafton's response regarding the unbanning of BGMI

In a recently leaked interview, one of Krafton’s representatives admitted that 2022 had been a very difficult year operation-wise due to the global economic depression and subsequent recession.

However, Krafton clarified via their representative that they are putting in a ton of effort to resume the game's services in India. They are doing their best to have the ban lifted and clear the existing sanctions put forward by the Indian government.

The Krafton representative further added that the ban in India had adversely affected their overall traffic, but, despite that, BGMI was able to generate positive revenue flow. Krafton’s biggest priority at the moment is to drive further growth in their PUBG global revenue.

Bottom line

The rumors surrounding BGMI's return have created a sense of anticipation in the Indian gaming community. Many are eagerly awaiting official news of the game's return, hoping to resume their gameplay and reconnect with the community. The battle royale title had become a core part of the Indian gaming scene, and its suspension left many gamers disappointed last year.

While it remains uncertain whether the game will make a return, Krafton suggests that they are working hard to resume services in India.

