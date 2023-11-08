EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC guarantees a special card for all EA FC 24 players, which features items from the very first promo released in Ultimate Team this year. The RTTK cards are no longer available in the packs, but they can be found in the market. The new challenge is a great way to find some fantastic items at a bargain price, which can be brought down even further if you use cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

That said, there are certain items which are just not good enough. These are the cards you'll want to avoid at all costs, even if you complete the whole challenge without buying any fodder. Let's take a look at the very best and worst of the possible rewards that can be obtained from the 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC best possible rewards

The overall restriction put in place by EA Sports ensures that you don't get any item rated 83 or lower. However, there's a whole list of items that are still low-rated for the current EA FC 24 power curve. Similarly, on the opposite side of the spectrum lies the very best cards that you can find from completing this challenge.

These are some fo the rewards you want to look out for:

Ousmane Dembele

Erling Haaland

Luis Diaz

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

Luka Modric

Erling Haaland has the highest overall at 93, but he will receive a +1 upgrade very soon. This makes him the most expensive card as well. The other names on this list are pretty costly as well, mainly due to how their in-game stats translate in the current meta.

EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC worst rewards

Some of the available items from the reward pool aren't good enough due to their inferior stats. Their overalls are also relatively lower, which results in low demand and high supply. All these items are available in the market at a lower cost than what it will take to complete the SBC.

Here are the lackluster rewards in the EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC:

Mats Wieffer

Pedro

Pedro Goncalves

Nemanja Matic

Pepe

It's worth noting that all these items could receive up to +2 upgrades if they fulfill certain conditions. This will not only improve their stats, but it could also make them far more popular in the community. However, the safest option at the moment is to avoid them altogether.