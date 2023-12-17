EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC is the latest casino challenge to be released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, offering a guaranteed Base Hero card. It was launched during the TOTGS promo and introduced some really exciting items. However, tonight's challenge is for you if you're looking to add more Hero cards to your squad.

Before taking this inclusion on, figure out the number of coins you'll need to get all the necessary fodder for it. Doing so will help you decide whether to attempt this challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea of how many coins you might have to spend is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC tasks

This challenge has two tasks, each with its own stipulations. Though the SBC's rewards include some amazing items, it is quite easy to complete.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

This 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 100,000 coins to beat if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. You can reduce that number using items you already have available in your Ultimate Team collection.

You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder to use in this challenge. You can win different packs on a weekly basis based on how you perform in those game modes.

Seasonal rewards can offer plenty of attractive packs when you complete different milestones as well. These packs can offer cards to use in this challenge.

After completing the SBC, you'll earn a special pack, which will offer two Base Hero cards rated 86 or higher. The item you pick will be added to your squad, while the rejected one will be removed. Overall, it's a great way to find some useful Hero cards for a potentially low cost (the amount that you'll have to spend on the fodder).