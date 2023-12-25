EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC is a great way for players to get legendary cards for their teams at a reasonable price. The latest iteration is an upgrade of a similar SBC released in December. Since you can pick the final rewards (between two cards), you have reasonable control over what you get.

That said, the valuation of the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC will ultimately depend on your luck. The reward pool has many items that cost a lot more to acquire from the Market. Alternatively, some of the possible rewards have massively dropped in their market value and are no longer worth as such.

Best EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC players to get

The reward pool of the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC includes Base and Centurions Icons, all rated 87 or above.

Here are the best possible rewards you can hope to get after completing the challenge:

Pele Base Icon

Ruud Gullit Centurions

Ronaldo Base Icon

Eusebio Centurions Icon

Jairzinho Centurions Icon

Mia Hamm Base Icon

Each of these six items costs over a million coins, which is much higher than the SBC's price. This makes them the best return for value. The main reason behind their high market price is because of how they perform on the meta. All six items are extremely well-suited to the competitive scene and can provide players with massive advantages.

Worst EA FC 24 87+ Base/Centurions Icon Player Pick SBC players to get

Since Icon SBCs have been released a few times now, several Icons have dropped in value. That's not to say the following names don't have any value, as they can work well in experienced hands.

David Trezeguet Centurions Icon

Gennaro Gattuso Centurions Icon

Davor Suker Base Icon

Patrick Kluivert Base Icon

These cards are not top-tier when it comes to the meta. As a result, their market supply is much higher than their demand. If you want to use any of these cards, it's better to save your fodder and acquire them directly from the market. If you see them as your SBC reward choices, try to avoid them at all costs.