EA FC 24 Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

EA FC 24 has yet another special player challenge in the form of Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC, which went live on September 24. This is the third special challenge that features an unique card. Unlike typical promo items, players won't have to open any packs at all. As long as they complete the challenge, they're guaranteed to get the card for their Ultimate Team squad.

The first task will be to determine how many coins you'll need in order to complete the challenge. It will be decided by the amount of fodder you have to buy, and it will allow you to decide about whether to complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the potential costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC in FC 24.

Completing Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC in FC 24 is pretty simple

Like the challenges of last two nights, the Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC in FC 24 is pretty easy to understand. There are only two tasks, and each has its own stipulations. In order to unlock the card, you'll have to complete both tasks within the alloted time.

Task 1 - England

Min. 1 Players from: England

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

The Chuba Akpom Foundations SBC will cost about 70,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this amount by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of such fodder, you can grind different FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will reward you with new packs every week, which can then be opened for more cards. Any item that meets the stipulations of either tasks can then be used to bring down the completion costs. As the SBC is available for a month, there's plenty of time for you to grind the necessary amount of fodder.

After completing both tasks, you'll unlock an 85-rated ST card. It can also operate as CAM and CF, which offers a lot of flexibility. The card's greatest strengths are its 90 Pace and 85 Shooting, but it's let down by the 3* Weak Foot and 3* Skill Moves. A higher rating on either of them would certainly have made the challenge much more interesting.