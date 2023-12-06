EA FC 24 Dynasties predictions: Possible players, expected release date, and more

Dynasties is all set to be the next major promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and this could indeed become one of the most exciting sets of cards ever released. Based on the leaks and rumors from sources like FUT Sheriff, the promo will include cards related to each other in terms of family ties. So far, icons aren't expected to be there, meaning plenty of football brothers are anticipated to be present.

As of writing, EA Sports has yet to confirm any information surrounding the upcoming release. However, specific predictions can undoubtedly be made based on the possible cards and when they will arrive. As for the release of the cards, EA Sports typically follows a similar schedule, and that's unlikely to change with the upcoming promo.

Expected EA FC 24 Dynasties release date

At the time of writing, players will be able to find the Radioactive cards in packs. However, this promo is expected to be a one-week affair only, ending on Friday, December 6. It's the same date the Dynasties players are expected to be introduced in packs.

There will also be alternative ways for the community to get the promo cards via objectives and SBCs. However, readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions over the release date.

EA FC 24 Dynasties promo player predictions

The predicted nature of the promo in EA FC 24 makes it easier to guess which cards could be a part of it. While the predicted names are not guaranteed to appear in the promo, a few mentioned here are strong contenders to get a promo card in the upcoming weekend.

Jobe Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Romelu Lukaku

Jordan Lukaku

Thiago Alcantara

Rafinha

Khepren Thuram

Marcus Thuram

Toni Kroos

Felix Kroos

Sean Longstaff

Matthew Longstaff

Lucas Hernandez

Theo Hernandez

Granit Xhaka

Taulant Xhaka

Jude Bellingham could become one of the highest-rated items in this promo if he does make it to the eventual release. The English and Real Madrid midfielder has been the community's favorite thus far. Any new special card will only offer more chances for the players.

The duo of Theo and Lucas Hernandez could also become popular choices in team building. While Theo already has in-form cards in Ultimate Team, this could be the first special version for his brother Lucas. How many of these names make it to EA FC 24 remains to be seen.