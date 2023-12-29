EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution has been released alongside the Winter Wildcards Team 3. This inclusion not only allows you to upgrade a card of your liking but also gives that item a new design themed on the ongoing promo. While this evolution is available for free, you'll have to be careful with whom you choose to evolve.

After all, any item you select will be permanently locked, and you have no way to reverse your decision. Certain requirements are associated with the EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution. Understanding those will be key to choosing an ideal card for it.

All EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution requirements

Expand Tweet

The latest evolution is locked to cards that can operate as CM in the game. Any item with CM as a secondary position can also be included in it.

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: CM

Vision: Max. 78

Pace: Max. 84

Physicality: Max. 85

Playstyles: Max. 8

All EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution upgrades

Two levels of upgrades are offered by this evolution. Both have their own set of challenges that will have to be completed to get the relevant boosts. Here are the two levels of upgrades and what you need to do to get them for your chosen card:

Level 1

Playstyle: Pinged Pass

Pace: +2

Shooting: +3

Crossing: +3

Long Passing: +4

Curve: +4

Level 2

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +2

Physicality: +3

Dribbling: +3

Vision: +7

Short Passing: +5

Level 1 challenges

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve one Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution players

You can combine this inclusion with other releases like the Growth Spurt Evolution. That will enable you to discover some hidden gems and make them useable in your current squads.

Expand Tweet

However, if you're going the non-combo way, you can consider using these cards for this evolution:

Declan Rice

Konrad Laimer

Andrien Tameze TOTW

Eduardo Camavinga

Lucas Torreira

Ultimately, the number of non-combo cards you can use for this evolution is quite limited. That said, if you still have one of your Growth Spurt Evolution unused, you could have some amazing items to evolve.