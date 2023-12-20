EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC is another great way to add a guaranteed promo card to your Ultimate Team squad without having to rely on luck. Some amazing items are still available in different packs, but finding them will largely depend on the odds rolling in your favor. There's no such issue with this special Zubeldia item, as it is guaranteed once you complete all tasks of the SBC.

Your first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins required to get the fodder. This will help you decide whether to complete the SBC or not. The best way to get an estimate of the completion costs of the EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC is by analyzing its tasks and their conditions.

All EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC is one of the best challenges for beginners to attempt. It has only one task, and the associated conditions of the SBC make it very manageable for those who might not have a lot of high-rated fodder.

Task - EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

This special challenge can be completed for just 16,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can bring the cost down further using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will also save your coins for alternate uses, like buying promo items directly from the market.

In case you're short of fodder, you can always grind different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Based on your weekly performances, you'll be rewarded with different packs.

Is the EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia TOTGS SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you will unlock an 88-rated CB item. While it lacks playstyles, there's Jockey+. This playstyle+ isn't usually seen in cards priced so low, and he can be a really solid addition to many squads. The Jockey+ playstyle combines very well with Bruiser, which is also present on the card.

It has a decent amount of Pace (80) that can be boosted further. Interestingly, this card also serves the purpose of being fodder. The lowest rated 88-overall items are usually available for around 23,000-24,000 coins. Hence, this SBC is certainly worth completing as long as you have enough surplus fodder.