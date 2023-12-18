EA FC 24 leak hints at Alex Grimaldo being part of the Winter Wildcards promo

Winter Wildcards is rumored to arrive soon as a promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that Alex Grimaldo will be a part of the event's roster. The Spanish wing-back has been in phenomenal form this season for his new club, Bayer Leverkusen, and his various special items are already regarded as overpowered in the game's current meta.

There have been plenty of fresh and original promos released so far in Ultimate Team this year, but the concept of Winter Wildcards is one that has existed since FIFA 22. It is amongst the most popular events every year, and EA FC 24 will be no different, especially with the likes of Alex Grimaldo being rumored as inclusions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Alex Grimaldo is rumored to arrive as a special card in the Winter Wildcards promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After a decade of Bayern Munich dominating the Bundesliga rankings, they face their toughest challenge this season. German giants Bayer Leverkusen are in spectacular form and are currently at the top of the table, largely due to the contributions of their latest signing, Alex Grimaldo. The Spanish defender is rumored to arrive as a special card during the Winter Wildcards promo in EA FC 24.

He already possesses two in-form versions in Ultimate Team this year, both of which are popular amongst the community due to his pace and defending abilities. However, his leaked promo item is rumored to be a central-midfielder.

What will Winter Wildcards Alex Grimaldo look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the overall rating, stats, and position of the Winter Wildcards item are purely based on speculations and rumors, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be an 89-rated central-midfielder with the following key attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 75

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 83

Physicality: 79

The Spaniard has played an important and progressive role in the Leverkusen lineup, helping out in both offense and defense, and regularly contributing towards their goal-scoring opportunities. This makes him the ideal candidate to receive a position switch to the midfield, as he is one of the most versatile players in Europe at the moment.

The current meta in EA FC 24 is dominated by pace and dribbling, which are two of Grimaldo's strongest suits. If he receives the right PlayStyles to match his new position, he could possibly be an elite-tier CM in Ultimate Team.