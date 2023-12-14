EA FC 24 leak hints at Centurions Icon Eusebio arriving as an SBC 

A recent leak on social media suggests that the Centurions Icon version of legendary Portuguese striker Eusebio will soon be available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is massive news for gamers around the globe, as he is amongst the most overpowered and expensive attackers in the game's current meta.

Eusebio was one of the marquee players added to the promo roster during the Centurions event released last month in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Although a returning promo from FIFA 23, this was the first time that the event featured special versions of Icons as well. If the leak is to be believed, the Portuguese marksman will be up for grabs via an SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Eusebio rumored to arrive as a Centurions Icon SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Icon roster has been totally revamped in EA FC 24, with these legendary athletes now possessing just one base version instead of three. This gives EA Sports room to release even more boosted versions of these players than ever before. Centurions Eusebio is an excellent example, and the 92-rated forward is rumored to arrive as an SBC in the near future.

The former Benfica superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of Portuguese football, and is just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as well. His base version is already an elite-tier attacker in Ultimate Team, with his Centurions variant being even better.

What does Centurions Eusebio look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 92-rated card has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, while also showcasing the following impressive stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 93

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 46

Physicality: 79

He also has the Rapid Playstyle+, along with the Quickstep and Power Shot PlayStyles. All these attributes combine to make him a formidable attacker in EA FC 24's current meta, and his abilities are accurately reflected in his price in the transfer market as well.

He is currently worth around 3.4 million coins, and it will be wise to assume that his SBC will cost around the same. With Kylian Mbappe winning the latest Ligue 1 POTM vote as well, gamers will have plenty of expensive meta SBC players to unlock over the course of the next month in Ultimate Team.