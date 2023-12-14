EA FC 24 leak hints at Luis Alberto arriving as a TOTGS objective player

Luis Alberto has been leaked as the objective player item that will be up for grabs in the upcoming Team of the Group Stages (TOTGS) promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Spanish midfielder has had an impressive campaign with Lazio in the UEFA Champions League, securing the second spot in their group behind Atletico Madrid to achieve qualification for the Round of 16.

The UEFA Champions League title is undoubtedly the most coveted trophy in the world of European football. With the best teams across the continent competing to win the ultimate prize, players are always looking to put their best foot forward and leave their mark on the greatest stage of them all.

With his consistent playmaking performances in the midfield, Luis Alberto has managed to do just that.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Serie A superstar Luis Alberto rumored to arrive as TOTGS objective player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team: All you need to know

Luis Alberto has been a big name in Italian football for quite some time now, which is a testament to his longevity at the highest level of club football. The Spanish maestro is a crucial component in the Lazio midfield and always earns multiple performance-based special cards in Ultimate Team every year. EA FC 24 will be no different, as he has been leaked as the objective player for the TOTGS event.

Alberto already possesses an in-form version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While his special versions are never elite-tier due to various reasons, his leaked TOTGS card has the potential to be viable on the virtual pitch.

What will TOTGS Luis Alberto look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that the Spanish playmaker will receive an 88-rated TOTGS card that will showcase the following attributes:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 84

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 68

Physicality: 66

Alberto's low physicality as a midfielder often keeps him from being truly usable in the current meta of the game. However, his boosted pace, dribbling, passing, and shooting stats will definitely make him a viable option as an attacking midfielder in formations like 4321 and 41212(2).

Not only will he receive a boost to his stats and possibly even new PlayStyles, but his availability as a free objective card will also make him a popular choice for those looking to add him to their Serie A squads or for gamers looking for high-rated SBC fodder players.