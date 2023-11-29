EA FC 24 leak hints at Philipp Lahm arriving as an Icon SBC

With the Thunderstruck promo approaching its conclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a recent leak suggests that German Icon Phillip Lahm will arrive as a Base Icon SBC player soon.

This follows the trend of Base Icons receiving regular SBCs, with EA Sports surprising the community by releasing John Barnes via an SBC recently.

While he might not be receiving a Thunderstruck version, base Philipp Lahm will still be a force to be reckoned with in the current meta of EA FC 24. The legendary defender has some impressive stats and can play across a variety of different positions, making him one of the most versatile Icons in the game this year.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X (Formerly Twitter)/FIFATradingRomania.

German legend Philipp Lahm is rumored to arrive as an Icon SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While Thunderstruck Icons might have stolen the spotlight from regular versions of these legendary players, Philipp Lahm still possesses the stats needed to be a viable defender in EA FC 24.

He was first introduced as an Icon in FIFA 21 and has only retained his viability over the years, impressing on the virtual pitch with his pace and defending abilities.

The former Bayern Munich captain can be deployed as a right-back, left-back, or central defensive midfielder, which significantly boosts his utility in Ultimate Team and makes him a fan-favorite when it comes to building creative squads.

What does base Philipp Lahm look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Icon roster has been completely reworked this year, with these legends now possessing a single base version instead of three. This gives the developer more freedom to come up with special promo versions.

The German superstar, in particular, boasts an 89-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 68

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 86

Physicality: 70

While some would consider him too slow to be a viable defender in the pace-dominated meta of EA FC 24, his agility and defensive abilities make him much more usable than stats suggest. He is also best utilized as a central-defensive midfielder, which allows gamers to get the most out of his passing abilities and Intercept PlayStyle+ as well.

His current price in the transfer market is around 250,000 coins, making him relatively cheap compared to elite-tier Icons. If EA Sports prices this SBC well, he could be an extremely popular choice in Ultimate Team.