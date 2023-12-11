EA FC 24 leaks hint at Jude Bellingham and Joao Cancelo arriving as TOTGS players

Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) is rumored to be the upcoming promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with superstars like Jude Bellingham and Joao Cancelo being leaked as inclusions, it has the potential to feature an amazing roster. These two athletes have been a massive part of their team's success in the UEFA Champions League, justifying their inclusion in the lineup.

With so many unique and creative promos being added to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, it is rather fitting that EA Sports has decided to go back to its roots with the TOTGS promo. This event is released every year once the group stages of UEFA club competitions conclude, and the inclusion of players like Bellingham and Cancelo could make this roster extremely special.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Bellingham and Cancelo are rumored to be included in the TOTGS promo of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the most prestigious and coveted trophy in European club football. With the best teams in the continent vying to secure the title, players are always looking to perform to the best of their abilities and help their side succeed.

Superstars like Jude Bellingham and Joao Cancelo have excelled in this aspect this season, making them ideal candidates for the TOTGS promo of EA FC 24.

What will TOTGS Bellingham look like?

Jude Bellingham already possesses multiple special versions in EA FC 24, including an in-form, a POTM SBC, as well as a Trailblazers item. Based on his previous special items, itsZTradingZ on Twitter predicts that his TOTGS card will be 89-rated with these stats:

Pace: 79

Shooting: 80

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 82

Physicality: 85

The Real Madrid superstar is amongst the most meta midfielders in the Ultimate Team, making this possible special card even more exciting.

What will TOTGS Cancelo look like?

New FC Barcelona recruit Joao Cancelo also possesses multiple special cards this year, including a Team of the Week card and a Trailblazers version. He has adapted to the Barca style of football efficiently and has been a massive part of their success in Europe and in domestic football as well. FUTPoliceLeaks predicts that his TOTGS card will be 89-rated with these stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 77

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 83

Passing: 74

If these stats prove to be accurate, his attributes and PlayStyles will make him one of the best offensive fullbacks in EA FC 24.