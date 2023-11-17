EA FC 24 Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC leaked - Expected release date, completion costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors turn out to be true, players will be able to get their hands on the Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC, which is set to come soon in Ultimate Team. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their X account. This is the latest rumored SBC that will guarantee an Icon as its main reward.

There have been certain interesting Icon SBCs so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While some of them have featured base variants, most have been geared towards the Centurions promo. EA Sports is yet to reveal any official details surrounding the upcoming challenge, but certain predictions can be made about the Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC. This is even more possible as the base Icon card is already available in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC release date

The Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC could appear as early as later tonight on November 17, when the new content appears at 6 pm UK time. It could appear along with the new FC Pro Live cards, which are all set to be the fresh promo replacing the ongoing Triple Threat items. That said, it's highly unlikely that the Icon SBC will appear tonight.

Typically, a promo card SBC is released on Fridays, guaranteeing players a new item (as long as they complete the challenge). Additionally, Icon SBCs have usually been released on Sunday nights, including certain Upgrade challenges as well. Readers are advised to not draw any conclusion before the official information is handed out, and they should follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the latest and confirmed news.

Expected Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC costs in EA FC 24

The final cost of obtaining the card can only be determined after the SBC is released. The costs are determined by the number of tasks, and what kind of stipulations are present. This can't be predicted accurately for now, but Schmeichel's base Icon card currently costs around 270,000 coins.

The upcoming SBC is expected to cost a similar amount as well if the latest Icon SBCs are considered. Players can expect to spend about 250,000 coins if they get all the fodder from the market. It now remains to be seen when the challenge is released, and how hard or easy it will be to complete.