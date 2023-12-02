EA FC 24  Pro Open Match Week 2: All fixtures, player upgrades, and more

Only a few hours are left for the start of Pro Open Match Week 2, and EA FC 24 players will once again have their eyes peeled for all the latest proceedings. While few of the best esports athletes will face each other, the community will be hoping for their favorite cards to get upgrades. After all, the results of Match Week 2 will decide which FC Pro Open promo items will get boosts.

Match Week 2 will witness matches between all five players in Group B. Once again, the games are expected to be closely fought contests as all the involved esports athletes will try to get an upper hand over their opponents. Based on the conditions these athletes fulfill during their games, the FC Pro Open cards associated with them will be eligible for upgrades.

EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2 fixtures

The Match Week 2 will feature these Group B pros:

PHzin

FacuCown

Bonanno

Young

Happy

Out of them, PHzin didn't have to go through the global qualifiers. Here are the fixtures for this week in chronological order:

Young vs FacuCowen

PHzin vs Bonanno

PHzin vs Young

Happy vs FacuCowen

Bonanno vs Happy

FacuCowen vs PHzin

Happy vs PHzin

Bonanno vs Young

FacuCowen vs Bonanno

Young vs Happy

In Pro Open Match Week 2, all five participants will play against each other at least once. Each fixture will be five rounds of two matches each, and all plays will be conducted in league format. A winner will get three points, whereas a draw will earn each player one point.

EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 2 player upgrades

These are the five FC Pro Open promo items associated with the athletes mentioned earlier and will be eligible for upgrades.

Van Den Boomen - PHzin

Yann Karamoh - Bonanno

Manuel Locatelli - FacuCowen

Willian - Young

Florient Thauvin - Happy

Each of these five items can get five levels of upgrades, but only the first three will be reachable after the end of Match Week 2. To secure all three levels of upgrades, an athlete will have to secure 10 points out of the maximum 12 in the tournament.

EA FC 24 players will be able to catch all the action for free on YouTube. The first round of matches in Week 2 goes live at 6 pm UK time on Monday, December 4.