EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 highest-rated female Bundesliga players

EA Sports has revealed the top 24 highest-rated female players from the Bundesliga in EA FC 24. With the game featuring men and women on the same teams, the hype around this title is higher than ever. The possibility of fielding a lineup that includes both male and female footballers has led to a lot of debate and discussion among fans, generating excitement about player ratings.

While FC Barcelona have established their dominance over this sport with one of the most impressive rosters in women's football, German soccer is no less when it comes to delivering quality performances. Female athletes from that country are renowned for their efficiency and technical prowess, and this is evident from their EA FC 24 Bundesliga player ratings.

The Bundesliga is home to some of the highest-rated female footballers in EA FC 24

Unlike La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga is not a one-team league dominated by the reigning champions. This is evident in its EA FC 24 player ratings, with the top 24 featuring a healthy mix of names from various teams, including Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As the top two squads from last season, it comes as no surprise that Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg are prominently featured on this player list. Their athletes have received some impressive overall ratings and attributes that are indicative of their admirable performances in the campaign, with athletes like Popp, Pajor and Magull leading the way.

Who are the highest-rated female footballers from the Bundesliga in EA FC 24?

These are the top 24 best female footballers in the German top flight:

Alexandra Popp: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Merle Frohms: 85

Kathrin Hendrich: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Linda Dallmann: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Klara Buhl: 83

Sara Doursoun-Khajeh: 83

Magdalena Eriksson: 83

Laura Freigang: 83

Giulia Gwinn: 83

Marina Hegering: 83

Dominique Janssen: 83

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Lara Prasnikar: 83

Nicole Billa: 82

Janina Minge: 81

Elisa Senss: 80

Sharon Beck: 79

Based on these ratings and stats, female footballers from the German side of football could be extremely viable options in Ultimate Team.