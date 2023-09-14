EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 highest rated NWSL players

With the USA being the reigning World Champions in women's football, it comes as no surprise that EA FC 24's NWSL player ratings have garnered a lot of attention. With male and female footballers now sharing the same virtual pitch in Ultimate Team, fans are eager to include some top names from the National Women's Soccer League in their starting lineups.

The NWSL is among the biggest hubs of talent when it comes to the female side of this sport. This league is home to some pioneers of modern women's football, and the USA's recent international success has only boosted its popularity. With players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe at the helm, the league looks set for a bright future in and out of EA FC 24.

Alex Morgan headlines the list of highest-rated NWSL players in EA FC 24

Alex Morgan is one of the most prominent and recognizable names in women's football. This USA international has won it all with club and country, and her rating in EA FC 24 is indicative of her stature and reputation in the sport. However, she is not the only athlete to receive a favorable rating in the much-anticipated game, with several others showcasing overpowered stats.

Brazilian playmaker Debinha and Portland Timbers superstar Sophia Smith are right behind her in terms of overall ratings and possess the attributes needed to rival some top players in EA FC 24.

These are the best NWSL players in EA FC 24

Based on details provided by EA Sports, these are the highest-rated women in the NWSL:

Alex Morgan: 89

Debinha: 88

Sophia Smith: 88

Rose Lavelle: 87

Mallory Swanson: 86

Amandine Henry: 85

Megan Rapinoe: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Bella Bixby: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Crystal Dunn: 84

Jess Fishlock: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Marta: 84

Yuki Nagasato: 84

Trinity Rodman: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Adrianna Franch: 83

Meghan Klingenberg: 83

Casey Murphy: 83

Alyssa Naeher: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Christen Press: 83

Based on these ratings, it is evident that female footballers will prove to be an exciting addition to Ultimate Team, providing gamers with more viable options for their squads. Many of these athletes possess the stats needed to be overpowered on EA FC 24's virtual pitch — especially superstars like Alex Morgan, Debinha, and Sophia Smith.