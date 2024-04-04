EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for March revealed: Leao and Barella lead the way

After a month of impressive performances, AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Inter's Nicolo Barella are the two biggest names featured in the EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for March. The winner of this fan vote will receive a boosted SBC version in Ultimate Team, much to the delight of gamers around the world.

With Inter being a dominant force in Serie A this season and being comfortable at the top of the table, it comes as no surprise that they have two players included in March's EA FC 24 Serie A POTM award nominee list. While both Bastoni and Barella are worthy candidates, they will face stiff competition from AC Milan's phenomenal forward Rafael Leao.

Leao and Barella spearhead the latest EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominee roster

Despite not being the most competitive league in Europe due to Inter's dominance, the Italian top flight has still had moments of individual brilliance from multiple athletes throughout March. This has earned several of them a spot on the latest EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees roster, with the possibility of receiving a boosted SBC card in Ultimate Team as well.

Expand Tweet

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao possesses several special versions in Ultimate Team, including a former POTM SBC item. Similarly, Nicolo Barella was also featured in the recently concluded Ultimate Birthday promo. However, their potential future POTM SBC could eclipse their previous special cards.

Which players are included in March's EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominee shortlist?

These athletes are in contention to receive an SBC version in Ultimate Team based on the result of the fan vote:

Nicolo Barella (Inter)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna)

While reigning champions Napoli have been unable to replicate their form from last season in a bid to defend their title, their playmaking maestro Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has still had amazing performances and is in the running to possibly win this fan vote as well.

The Georgian winger is the biggest competition for Leao and Barella in this list, and while he already possesses multiple special cards in Ultimate Team as well, his EA FC 24 Serie A POTM SBC item could be an elite-tier item in the current meta of the game due to his combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot.