EA FC 24 server downtime (December 13): Servers to be taken down at 7 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced the latest server break for EA FC 24, with online services being taken down for a short duration on December 13, 2023. This break comes just a week after the implementation of Title Update 6, which introduced a host of massive changes to gameplay and several roster aspects. This could possibly be a reason for this scheduled downtime.

Since the beginning of the game cycle, EA Sports has done an incredible job of scheduling server breaks at regular intervals to ensure the smooth functioning of online gameplay.

With game modes like Ultimate Team being such a massive part of the overall experience in EA FC 24, the developer has to do everything in its power to provide the community with functional and effective servers.

EA FC 24 servers will be taken down for a few hours on December 13

The recently introduced Title Update 6, also referred to as the Holiday Patch, brought about a variety of significant changes that altered the way EA FC 24 is played. With so many tweaks being done to various aspects of the game, it comes as no surprise that EA Sports has organized a server break to manage their online services.

As usual, this news was announced by the official EA Sports FC Communication account on Twitter, which is responsible for keeping fans updated on various developments within the world of EA FC 24.

When will the servers be taken down?

Based on the information provided by EA Sports FC Direct Communication, the downtime will begin on December 13 at the following times across the various time zones:

UTC: 7 AM

IST: 12:30 PM

ET: 2 AM

PT: 11 PM

The developer also announced that matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers going offline. This will prevent gamers from being disconnected during online sessions, which can be really frustrating in progression-based modes like Ultimate Team.

When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports has also informed the community about the time at which the servers will resume regular proceedings. With Division Rivals rewards arriving tomorrow, fans will be eager to get back to grinding online gameplay in Ultimate Team. They'll be pleased to know that servers will be back online at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 12 AM

IST: 5:30 PM

ET: 7 AM

PT: 4 PM

It will be interesting to see if this scheduled server break will affect the quality of gameplay on the virtual pitch once online services resume in EA FC 24.