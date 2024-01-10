EA FC 24 server downtime (January 10): Servers to be taken down at 7 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced the scheduling for the very first EA FC 24 server downtime of the new year. This is a regular occurrence for any online game to ensure the servers are working properly. With the latest football simulation title being one of the most popular games in the world, maintenance is a necessity. The developer usually schedules these server breaks after the introduction of a large patch, with Wednesdays being the most common day of occurrence.

While there have been no recent updates, it is a wise move to take the EA FC 24 servers down for maintenance before the much-anticipated Team of the Year event arrives in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 server downtime begin?

Expand Tweet

EA Sports recently took to Twitter to announce this maintenance break via its FC Direct Communication account, similar to previous such occurrences. According to the information provided, the EA FC 24 server downtime is scheduled for January 10, 2024, and will begin at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 7 AM

IST: 12:30 PM

ET: 2 AM

PT: 11 PM

This break will affect both FIFA 23 and the latest title in the series, with online matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior to servers being taken down. This will prevent gamers from facing any issues with disconnections once online services go offline, which could otherwise hinder their progress in Champions or Division Rivals.

When will the EA FC 24 server maintenance break end?

Similar to previous such occurrences, this break has arrived on a Wednesday, which is a day before Division Rivals rewards are available in Ultimate Team. With the latest Versus promo being live and Team of the Year arriving soon in Ultimate Team, gamers who are yet to complete their weekly seven games in this mode will be hoping for regular proceedings to resume as soon as possible.

According to the information provided by the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on social media, EA FC 24 servers will be back online at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 10 AM

IST: 3:30 PM

ET: 5 AM

PT: 2 AM

This is a rather short break compared to some previous instances, and fans will be able to resume their grind on Ultimate Team, VOLTA Football, and other online game modes as soon as possible.