EA FC 24 Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC - cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC is now available in EA FC 24. This is the first such resource-item SBC that has been released as part of the new promo. Similar challenges were released for past events as well, and you can now earn one more pack for your Ultimate Team collection. With so many exciting promo items currently available in this title, there's no better time to open packs.

The FUT Coins you'll need to complete the new SBC will depend on its fodder requirements. Figuring out your expenses in this regard will help you decide whether to attempt this inclusion. The best way to get an idea of this addition's cost is by analyzing the Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC's tasks in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC tasks

The Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC is quite simple, like the previously released resource-item challenges. It only has one task, which comes with its own set of stipulations. Here are the simple conditions you have to meet to beat this challenge:

Task - Triple Threat Challenge 1 SBC

First Owned Players: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC will cost slightly above 7,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. While this amount is not very high, you can bring it down further using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will improve the valuation of any potential rewards, and also help you to save your coins as well.

If you're short of fodder, you can always grind EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Based on your performances in them, you'll be awarded different packs, which can provide you with fodder you can use in this challenge.

After completing tonight's SBC, you'll get one Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack. It certainly offers better odds compared to other packs, and you can even land a potential Triple Threat item if you're lucky enough. Given the low costs of the SBC and the potential reward pack, it's a must-do for every EA FC 24 player.