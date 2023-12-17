EA FC 24 UWCL Showdown SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors are true, EA FC 24 players will soon get the first UWCL Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team. This is the first time that the promo will have a SBC featuring two special cards from women's football. The recent leaks were displayed on X by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed any details regarding the upcoming SBC in Ultimate Team. Based on the leaks, the pair will feature Hayley Raso and Daphne Carboz, from Real Madrid and Paris FC, respectively. Certain predictions can be made regarding the UWCL Showdown SBC in EA FC 24 based on how they work.

Expected EA FC 24 UWCL Showdown SBC release date

The rumored cards that are expected to come to Ultimate Team very soon (Image via X/ FIFATradingRomania)

Every Showdown SBC follows a typical pattern - they feature two special cards representing an exciting real-life fixture. Paris FC is set to meet Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, December 20. There's a great chance for the UWCL Showdown SBC to release either later today on December 17, or tomorrow on December 18.

Any date later than these two will be too close to the actual contest, creating more confusion for the fans. The community is encouraged to wait till the official launch before making any kind of conclusions regarding the release date.

Expected EA FC 24 UWCL Showdown SBC costs

The costs of any special challenge depends on how many tasks are required to be completed and their stipulations. The upcoming SBCs are likely to be more affordable options compared to some of the more recent additions in Ultimate Team.

If EA Sports follows the expected path, the upcoming challenges will possibly have a combined cost between 120,000-130,000. The actual cost could be lower, since the community usually has to complete only one card. Many will hope that both cards will be affordable options, allowing more players to obtain the special items.

Both cards will be have the same overall to begin with, but one of them will be able to get up to +2 upgrades. This will depend on the result of the contest between Real Madrid and Paris FC. The card belonging to the winning side will get a +2 upgrade, while a draw means that both items will get +1 upgrade each.