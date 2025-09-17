  • home icon
EA FC 26 TOTW 1 released, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane headline the roster

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:42 GMT
TOTW 1 is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
TOTW 1 is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the very first Team of the Week for their latest game, with the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 squad including massive names like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. These superstar strikers had impressive showcases in their last league matches, earning their very first boosted items in Ultimate Team on the very first day of the game cycle.

The Web App for Ultimate Team is now available worldwide, allowing fans to start their journey in this fan-favorite game mode. While there is not much to do at the moment, the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 squad being available in packs still offers a lot of excitement. With players like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane being featured in this lineup, things are off to an amazing start.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are the headliners of the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 squad

Despite being in exceptional goal-scoring form in the Bundesliga, Harry Kane received a suprising downgrade from 90 to 89 in the latest game. Erling Haaland was downgraded from 91 to 90 in similar fashion after an underwhelming season with Manchester City. However, their inclusion in the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 squad has already given them their first boost of the latest campaign.

The Norwegian striker put on a clinical performance against Manchester United in the Premier League, scoring two goals in a 3-0 victory. The Englishman also had an impressive showing for Bayern Munich against Hamburger SV, earning him a spot in the very first Team of the Week.

These are all the players included in the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 squad, along with their overall ratings:

  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Lena Oberdorf: 86
  • Marcos Llorente: 86
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
  • Benjamin Pavard: 86
  • Inigo Martinez: 86
  • Luka Modric: 85
  • Jaden Philogene: 84
  • Melvine Malard: 84
  • Antoine Semenyo: 83
  • Fermin Lopez: 83
  • Thomas Muller: 83
  • Kenan Yildiz: 82
  • Lucas Bergvall: 81
  • Giovanni Simeone: 81
  • Mohamed Kader Meite: 80
  • Andre Gomes: 80
  • Godts: 80
  • Eddahchouri: 80
  • Colombo: 80
  • Desic: 80
  • Jang Seong Won: 80

This list has multiple fan-favorites who will be overpowered on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system. Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente has always been exceptional in Ultimate Team due to his versatility and pace, and his latest 86-rated item looks as impressive as ever. Similarly, Inigo Martinez, Kenan Yildiz and Benjamin Pavard also possess some amazing stats.

While Kane and Haaland will definitely be the stars of the show, the EA FC 26 TOTW 1 roster has many exciting inclusions.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
