EA Sports release the EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for October, Martinez and Kvaratskhelia lead the pack

After an action-packed month of football in October, EA Sports has revealed the nominees for the Serie A POTM, with Lautaro Martinez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the running for an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These are two of the leading forwards in the Italian top flight, with their recent form leading their sides to victories at the highest level.

This will be the second Serie A POTM SBC to be released in EA FC 24, with Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao winning the first vote and receiving a boosted version in Ultimate Team.

While this is the first time Kvaratskhelia has been nominated this season, Lautaro Martinez has stayed consistent and is the only player to feature in both nominee rosters.

The October Serie A POTM nominees are led by Kvaratskhelia and Lautaro Martinez in EA FC 24 UItimate Team

After a rather overwhelmingly dominant victory for Napoli in the title race last season, the Serie A is back to being extremely competitive. All top sides are vying for the first position, and this competition is evident in the list of POTM nominees for October.

With Inter currently being at the top of the table, it comes as no surprise that their leading marksman, Lautaro Martinez, is once again nominated.

Similarly, Napoli is in the top five as well, with Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showcasing why he is one of the most sought-after athletes in the sport today.

Which players have been nominated for the Serie A POTM?

This is the list of nominees for the month of October, with the winner being decided via fan voting:

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Matias Soule (Frosinone)

Juventus and AC Milan are second and third placed in the table, respectively, which justifies the presence of their star athletes on this list. After Rafael Leao won last month's POTM vote, his teammate Christian Pulisic will be hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Similarly, Gleison Bremer has been having an amazing season so far. The Brazilian center-back is already overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24 due to his impressive stats and useful PlayStyles, and a potential special card could make him an elite-tier defender.