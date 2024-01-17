EA Sports releases EA FC 24 TOTW 18, Donnarumma and Giroud receive upgraded cards

While the EA FC 24 TOTW 18 may not be as star-studded as previous Team of the Week lineups, it features some well-known names like Olivier Giroud and Gianluigi Donnarumma. These two displayed spectacular performances for their teams recently, allowing the squads to earn all three points and make progress towards their respective league title.

With competition ramping up in club football, every result is of utmost importance and could contribute significantly to the final standings. This makes the recent performances of players like Giroud and Donnarumma even more influential, earning them a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 18.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Olivier Giroud headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 18 lineup

EA FC 24 TOTW 18 has continued the weekly trend of adding some new and exciting cards in Ultimate Team, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Olivier Giroud leading the line. Both these athletes are extremely popular in this game, and their boosted versions are always highly sought-after.

Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been the main man at PSG for several seasons, and his recent match-winning performance in the 2-0 game against Lens has earned him a spot on the TOTW 18 roster. Meanwhile, AC Milan are currently third in the Serie A table, with Olivier Giroud's two-goal contributions helping them defeat AS Roma. This has earned him a new In-form card.

Which players are featured in EA FC 24 TOTW 18?

Olivier Giroud and Gianluigi Donnnarumma are not the only superstars to be included in this squad, with Manchester United's forward Rasmus Hojlund and Inter's Federico Dimarco also being featured in it. Here's everyone that has been included in the TOTW 18:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 88

Exequiel Palacios: 87

Federico Dimarco: 87

Olivier Giroud: 86

Edin Dzeko: 86

Amir Rrahmani: 86

Pedro Goncalves: 85

Diogo Costa: 85

Ewelina Kamcyk: 85

James Tarkowski: 84

Luuk de Jong: 84

Alex Berenguer: 84

Rasmus Hojlund: 83

Christopher Operi: 83

Kirian Rodriguez: 83

Marcus Rohden: 83

Manfred Ugalde: 83

Adam Armstrong: 83

While this squad might not be as impressive as TOTW 17, it still offers plenty of options to choose from when picking a squad. The likes of Exequiel Palacios, Federico Dimarco, Amir Rrahmani, and James Tarkowski are all usable in this game's current meta.