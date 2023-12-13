EA Sports releases Team of the Week 13 in EA FC 24 headlined by Son, Gatti, and McGinn

Team of the Week 13 roster has been released in EA FC 24, bringing special cards dedicated to the top footballers from last week. This lineup is headlined by Son Heung-min, Federico Gatti, and John McGinn. TOTW 13's special cards have boosted stats to commemorate their real-life performances, and their upgraded ratings naturally make them much more lucrative than their base versions.

TOTW is one of the few recurring promos in EA FC 24 and is a weekly team release that not only brings fresh content but also serves as a connection between Ultimate Team and real-life footballing competitions around the world.

Each week, EA Sports chooses the top performers from different leagues to be part of this game's Team of the Week lineup, giving them upgrades based on their performance. This article is a short guide to the latest Team of the Week 13 release and has a list of all the players with their upgraded ratings.

The Team of the Week 13 roster (TOTW 13) has been released in EA FC 24

Like previous iterations of TOTW rosters, the 13th version has a well-rounded team featuring In-Form cards of a wide variety of players. Without further ado, here is a list of the full roster.

Son: 89

Gatti: 86

McGinn: 86

Aubameyang: 86

Mikel Merino: 86

Lacazette: 86

A. Talisca: 86

Lookman: 85

Tavernier: 85

Malard: 85

Rajkovic: 84

Stuani: 83

Dina Ebimbo: 83

Mainka: 83

Rodrigo Gomes: 83

O'Hare: 83

Arola Aparicio: 83

Nene: 83

Keeping with certain new rules stated by EA Sports, the least-rated card in this team release is 83, well above the inclusion's minimum 80 requirement. Korean superstar Son leads the group with his second TOTW card for EA FC 24, this time getting an 89-rated item that is almost as good as his Trailblazers version.

Other stand-out forwards included in the Team of the Week 13 roster are the 86-rated cards for Aubameyang and Lacazette. Players looking for good midfielders to add to their Ultimate Team squad should check out the 86-rated Merino and 85-rated Nene cards. McGinn's 86-rated LM card is also worth looking at, while Tavernier and Gatti are the clear choices for defenders.

Malard and Arola are the only female players included in this week's TOTW. However, both are solid in their positions. Rajkovic's 84-rated card is the only Goalkeeper in the Team of the Week 13 squad.