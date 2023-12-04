"Even Wordle is trolling you": xQc quits Wordle midway because the answer is too close to his ex Adept's name

A clip of popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" is going viral on Reddit and X where he can be seen quitting Wordle due to the answer being too similar to the name of his former partner Sam "Adept," or Adeptthebest. For those unaware, the two content creators had quite a public breakup last year, and the subsequent legal separation has been the subject of much speculation online.

Felix and Sam had been in an on-and-off relationship for years before the major blowout last year just before QTCinderalla's Sh*tcamp when both started talking about their relationship on stream. The breakup got even more complicated with litigation involved, and one side insisting that the two were married. Suffice it to say that xQc is not fond of the memories of the separation.

This is why when the New York Times Wordle answer was "Adapt," the streamer had a visible reaction before quitting the game. The clip has gone viral on social media, with one Redditor from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail writing:

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"That is funny, chat!": Viewers troll xQc by asking him to play Wordle because the answer is similar to Adept

Considering how big and tight-knit most of the popular streaming communities are, chat trolling creators with inside jokes is a very common occurrence on Twitch. With xQc and Adept's breakup and subsequent legal battle over the separation being a sore spot for the streamer, viewers regularly troll him over it.

Therefore, when a number of them realized that December 3rd's answer to the NYT Wordle was Adapt, they asked him to play the game due to how similar it is to his former partner's name. As per viewer comments, it wasn't easy for them to get him to play the word game. Apparently, it took a donation of 5$ to get the message across.

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Relinquishing to chat's pressure, the streamer finally gave in and started playing Wordle. After guessing "adopt" on his third attempt, Felix realized that he was being trolled and promptly closed the page in exasperation. However, xQc did cheer up in a bit and commended chat for the ruse, and fake laughed while staring at the camera:

"That is funny, chat! Nice, haha!"

However, from his initial reaction, it was clear that it had bothered him. Regardless, viewers and fans found the incident quite amusing, and it has been shared on multiple platforms, accruing a lot of viewers. Here are some more general reactions to the clip.

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/zenongreat from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For readers who are looking for more content behind xQc and Adept's relationship and breakup, this overview of the entire timeline of their fight and separation will come in handy.