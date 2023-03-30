"F*ck you pu**ies" - Trainwreckstv calls out streamers for not being “consistent” and for “twisting narratives”

In a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" lambasted certain creators for their supposed narratives. He made some scathing comments towards streamers inconsistent with their "beefs" and callouts. While it is unclear as to who Tyler was directing his comments, it is likely that he was speaking about streamers who have been against Kick or even voiced their opinions against gambling streams.

One of the names suspected to be on the list is Hasan "HasanAbi" (not confirmed), with whom Tyler recently had a debate online. Speaking about his detractors, he said:

"F*ck you pu**ies"

What did Trainwreckstv say about other creators?

Trainwreckstv is not one to hide his sentiments and is known for speaking his mind, even if it means stirring up controversy. He made his feelings towards certain creators clear through his recent rant:

"Let me get one extra f**k you in there. F**k you pu**ies. Same old sh*t. Never consistent with your f**king beefs. Never consistent with your f**king callouts. Never consistent with anything realistically. You just get away with it with bulsh*t f**king twisting of words, twisting of narratives through googly eyed audience."

He continued:

"Pu**y a**es, b*tch a**es. Acting like they care about something just to push their own agendas, ulterior motives. Pu**y a** b*tches. Crazy, no one sees it, bro. Crazy. But hey? All we could do is put our heads down, work, do what we do best."

What did streaming community say?

The streamer's latest inflammatory comments made their way to the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where they garnered many reactions from viewers.

However, many in the comments section were critical of Tyler for not being clear with the names of the streamers he was referring to:

Fans critical of Trainwreckstv for not being direct with his rant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Trainwreckstv has a history of calling out fellow streamers. In March 2023, he criticized fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" and his editor, as well as the wider community, for what he deemed to be "disingenuous."

He also called out HasanAbi's community for spreading "disinformation" related to his involvement with Kick, the controversial streaming platform he advises. He expressed frustration with HasanAbi's community, accusing them of selectively choosing clips out of context to paint him in a negative light.

