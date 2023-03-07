A new 78+ Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time for Ultimate Team players. The SBC has been released several times, but the timing creates a big difference, given that the Fantasy FUT promo is going on in full flow.

The ongoing promo has introduced some stunning cards of active footballers and some unique items of former legends. The new Heroes have set the community buzzing due to their boosted stats and higher overalls. Moreover, all these cards come with the chance of getting upgrades in their stats and overall, which could improve the returns to players.

Ordinarily, the 78+ Player Pick SBC won't be worth considering, irrespective of its completion cost. With the Fantasy FUT promo, it's a different case altogether. While the chances are low, FIFA 23 players could get something precious. On the other hand, their luck could be poor, and they get some terrible rewards for the coins they spend.

FIFA 23 players could find instance value with the 78+ Player Pick SBC if they end up being lucky

Every challenge in FIFA 23 has a cost, and the 78+ Player Pick SBC is no different. Players will have to spend about 6,000 coins to complete the SBC, but that could be reduced based on the fodder they might have.

After completing the 78+ Player Pick SBC, they can choose between three cards. All three options will be rated 78 or higher, but the reward pool is still quite vast. Naturally, certain rewards will be far better than the rest, and here are the best possible ones players can find.

Best possible 78+ Player Pick SBC rewards in FIFA 23

David Ginola Fantasy FUT

Abedi Pele Fantasy FUT

Johan Capdevilla Fantasy FUT

Marcos Llorente Fantasy FUT

William Saliba Fantasy FUT

These are among the latest promo cards released on March 3. They are excellent performers in the meta and have outstanding stats. Naturally, their prices at the time of writing from the FUT market are incredibly high. Combined with their low supply, these cards are possibly the best rewards players can find.

Alternatively, the less-so-lucky ones could still find high-rated items that could be used in the first-team squad of players. Depending on their eligibility, these cards can also be used to complete future SBCs.

It's worth noting that the chances of getting the best possible awards are meager, and players should remember that. The best thing to do is to complete the challenge with fodder from their collection, as the conditions aren't harsh.

Poll : 0 votes