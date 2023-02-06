FIFA 23 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC: Best and worst possible rewards in Ultimate Team

The 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been surprising, given the current timing. Players would have expected to see yet another Future Stars SBC last night, but instead, they received something different. This allows them to get another legendary card for their respective Ultimate Team squads.

Heroes are unique cards of former footballers who have retired as legends. In many ways, Heroes are similar to Icon cards and can come in limited edition items. EA Sports collaborated with Marvel to create specially designed cards released during the FIFA World Cup. Players now have a chance to find such cards for their squads when they complete the latest challenge.

The ultimate value of the 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC depends on its rewards and the number of coins the players will need. Coins are required to receive fodder to complete the challenges. Thanks to the nature of the SBC, FIFA 23 players can get some interesting items whose market values are much higher in the FUT market.

FIFA 23’s 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC offers players a choice to pick final reward

The 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC offers players a choice. After completing it in FIFA 23, they receive three items and can hold on to one. Due to the nature of the SBC, certain conditions are applicable for the rewards. All options will be rated at 87 or higher.

The reward pool is considerable despite the checks put in place by the conditions. This makes the 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC risky since some items received by FIFA 23 players will not be worth the coins. It takes around 270,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge, although the cost can be reduced.

Similarly, certain rewards provide significant returns to players for their investments.

Best possible rewards from 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC in FIFA 23

Yaya Toure WC Hero

David Ginola Hero

Lucio WC Hero

Jay-Jay Okocha WC Hero

Claudio Marchisio WC Hero

Each of these items has high market valuations, and the likes of Ginola have also been popular with pro players. Getting any of them for 270,000 coins is a steal for players, and it will enhance their squads.

Worst possible rewards from 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC in FIFA 23

Jorge Campos Hero

Mario Gomez Hero

Karim Al-Jaber WC Hero

Ricardo Carvalho Hero

Thomas Brolin Hero

The problem with these cards isn’t their viability in the game. However, their market valuations are way lower than what it costs to complete the SBC. This makes these cards some of the worst ones to get from the challenge, and players will hope they don’t find them among their picks.

