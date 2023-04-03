FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC is a highly sought-after squad building challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. By completing this SBC, players can choose one of three options featuring World Cup and Fantasy FUT Heroes cards to add to their squad.

Since both versions of these cards are no longer available in packs, the only way to obtain them is by buying them directly from the FUT market. However, due to their rarity and high demand in the FIFA 23 meta, many of the cards in the reward pool come with a high price tag.

Let’s look at the best and worst possible reward picks of the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC.

FIFA 23 players should pick the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC based on their squads

FIFA 23 players who plan on completing the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC should consider both their needs and the potential value of their pick. If you get all the required fodder from the market, this squad building challenge will cost around 350,000 FUT coins.

Here are some of the best cards a player can choose from the rewards:

David Ginola Fantasy FUT

Yaya Toure World Cup

Al-Owairan Fantasy FUT

Capdevilla Fantasy FUT

Lucio World Cup

All these cards are in very high demand in the FIFA 23 community. This is a result of their great in-game stats and low supply, so getting them in the reward options makes them an obvious choice.

While there are many valuable cards available in the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC reward pool, there are also some cards that may not be worth the investment:

Freddie Ljunberg World Cup

Jose Campos World Cup

Tim Cahill World Cup

Lars Ricken Fantasy FUT

Park Ji-Sung World Cup

These cards are readily available on the FUT market and can be acquired directly with coins, making it advisable to avoid choosing them as SBC rewards in FIFA 23 because their market valuations are much less than the 350,000 mark.

